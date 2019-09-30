Uganda’s Serwanjja wins the Komla Dumor Award

✳2015 Nancy Kacungira Uganda 🇺🇬

✳2016 Didi Akinyelure Nigeria 🇳🇬

✳2017 Amina Yuguda Nigeria 🇳🇬

✳2018 Waihiga Mwaura Kenya 🇰🇪

✳2019 S. Serwanjja Uganda 🇺🇬

📹 via @kasujja

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Ugandan journalist Solomon Serwanjja has won the BBC Komla Dumor Award.

He becomes the second Ugandan to win the award in its four year history. The award was set up in honour of presenter Komla Dumor who passed away in January 2014, and aims to continue Komla’s legacy by celebrating African journalism and finding exceptional talent.

According to BBC, journalists from across the continent are invited to apply for the award, which aims to uncover and promote fresh talent from Africa. The winner spends three months at the BBC headquarters in London, gaining skills and experience.

It is awarded to outstanding individuals living and working in Africa, with strong journalism skills, on-air flair, and an exceptional talent in telling African stories.

The award was established to honour Komla Dumor, an exceptional Ghanaian broadcaster and presenter for BBC World News, who died suddenly aged 41 in 2014.

Who is Serwanjja?

Serwanjja is an investigative journalist with NBS television. He was in the headlines worldwide earlier this year when he was arrested in the middle of a documentary on drug theft in Uganda. Africa Eye worked together with the Ugandan investigative journalist Serwanjja in the documentary “Stealing from the sick”.

BBC Africa Eye headed undercover to expose one of the reasons why there is shortage of life saving drugs – medicine theft by medical professionals.