Uganda’s Kissa wins bronze at Airtel Delhi Half Marathon title

DELHI HALF MARATHON TOP 8

🥇58:53 Amdework Walelegn🇪🇹CR(←59:06)

🥈58:54 Andamlak Belihu🇪🇹

🥉58:56 Stephen Kissa🇺🇬

④59:04 Muktar Edris🇪🇹

⑤59:10 Leonard Barsoton🇰🇪

⑥59:22 Tesfahun Akalnew🇪🇹

⑦59:26 Victor Kiplangat🇺🇬

⑧59:51 Shadrack Kimining🇰🇪

New Delhi, India | THE INDEPENDENT | Long distance athletics ace Stephen Kissa has grabbed a bronze in a tough 2020 Airtel Delhi Half Marathon race won by Ethiopia’s Amedework Walelegn on Sunday.

Walelegn dethroned colleague Andamlak Belih in a nail-biting finish with a provisional timing of 58:53. Kissa was not far behind and clocked 58.56 – a new personal best time by 64 seconds – having run 1:00:00 in Barcelona last year. Uganda’s Victor Kiplangat came in 7th.

Kissa, who turns 25 on December 1, has had a great year, as he has been part of the ‘pace setting’ team that helped Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei break the 5000m and 10000m records recently. He also finished 19th as Uganda won team bronze in the World half marathon at which colleague Jacob Kiplimo took home the gold medal.

Uganda fielded a team of four at the 16th edition of this World Athletics Gold Label 21km race. Others are Mathew Chekwurui and Abel Sikowo.

The Airtel Delhi Half Marathon is an annual half Marathon race held in New Delhi, India. It was established in 2005, and it constitutes of both elite runners and mass participation event.

