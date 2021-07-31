Uganda’s KCCA , Express confident as CECAFA Kagame Cup kicks off

Dar es Salaam | THE INDEPENDENT | Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and Express FC are in high spirits ahead of the regional clubs’ tournament, CECAFA Kagame Cup that starts this weekend in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Express FC, also known as the Red Eagles, are in Pool-A alongside Tanzania’s Young Africans, Malawi’s Big Bullets and Atlabara from South Sudan whilst KCCA FC is in Pool A alongside Azam FC of Tanzania, Messager Ngozi FC of Burundi and KMKM SC from Zanzibar.

The Red Eagles will be the first in action against Atlabara, at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on August 1. The team goes into the competition with a boost of new signings; Joseph Akandwanaho, goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa and an extended contract of experienced defender Murushid Juuko.

Express FC head coach Wasswa Bbosa says their first target is to jump the group stage and reach the semifinals.

John Byamukama, Express FC’s midfielder believes their group is a tough one but he is certain they have what it takes to win the title.

KCCA FC will have the first game on Monday, August 2, against Azam FC at Azam Complex. The team however travelled without experienced goalkeeper Charles Lukwago who is linked to a move to Ethiopia’s giants St George. They have however been boosted by the presence of Brian Majwega, Yasser Mugerwa, Emmanuel Wasswa Brian Kayanja, and Gift Ali.

Anisha Muhoozi, KCCA FC Chief Executive Officer, says the tournament caught them off-guard because they anticipated that it would start in mid-August. She however said she believes the boys are confident and they will put up an impeccable performance.

KCCA FC are defending champions of the CECFA Kagame cup. They beat Azam from Tanzania 1-0 to claim the trophy in 2019, the tournament was held in Rwanda.