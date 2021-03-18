Uganda’s high commission in Tanzania mourns president Magufuli

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda’s High Commission in Tanzania has joined in to mourn President John Pombe Magufuli.

The Tanzanian President aged 61 passed away on Wednesday evening in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania after reportedly battling with a heart complication.

The Vice President Samia Saluhi Hassan announced Dr. Magufuli’s death in an official broadcast on Wednesday. “We extend our deepest condolences to H.E Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan, the family, CCM and the people of the United Republic of Tanzania on the passing of H.E Dr. John Pombe Magufuli. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” said the communication.

In the streets of Dar es Salaam there is a sombre mood as Tanzanians mourn their President. “This is a very sad day for us in Tanzania because we have lost a strong President who made us proud of Tanzania,” said Sarah Kahame.

Another vendor near Kariakoo Market, Sam Kikwenda said that he cannot believe Magufuli is gone. “We cannot believe this because Magufuli gave us a lot of strength,” added Kikwenda.

