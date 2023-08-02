Uganda’s Gazelles reach FIBA Afrobasket quarters for first time

Kigali, Rwanda | THE INDEPENDENT & FIBA | Uganda’s dream run at the 2023 FIBA Afrobasket tournament in Rwanda continued Tuesday night when the national women’s team The Gazelles beat DRC 78-62 to storm the quarterfinals. They next face hosts Rwanda

Though it was DR Congo who had the best start with a 15-12 run, the Gazelles would eventually outscore their opponents during the second quarter (18-15) to level up (30-30) at half-time.

The turning point of the game happened when the East African nation came back from half-time with newfound energy in their legs. They concluded the third quarter with a 23-15 run and had a comfortable 8-point advantage to manage.

DR Congo, on the other hand, found new energy reserves and fought back, but Uganda scored 8 points more (25-17) than their opponent to claim the win and reach the Quarter-Finals stage.

Jannon Otto was once again at the forefront of the Gazelles’ attack, leading the floor with 18 points and 9 rebounds, while Jane Asinde also chipped in 18 units to Uganda’s total. Hope Akello was the best rebounder for Uganda with 11 boards.

Gracia Nguz and Ketia Mbelu held the forte for DR Congo, but their combined 28 points did not earn them the right to play in the next round.

Uganda will face Rwanda in the Quarter-Finals with the hopes of making it to the Final Four, a feat they have never achieved in two participations at FIBA Africa’s flagship event for women.