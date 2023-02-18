Uganda’s Foreign Affairs PS Bagiire, and Kenyan counterpart meet in Nairobi

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda’s Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Vincent Bagiire Waiswa met with the Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs of Kenya, Dr Korir Singoei, at the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs in Nairobi on 10th February 2023.

Bagiire congratulated Kenya on the successful elections held last year, congratulated his counterpart on the appointment and assumption of office as Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs and looked forward to more engagements and deeper bilateral cooperation.

He informed his host that Uganda was preparing to host the next Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) with Kenya in August 2023 and AMISOM Troop Contributing Countries’ Summit soon.

He also briefed his host about the forthcoming Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit and Group of Seventy-Seven Plus China (G77 + China) to be held back-to-back in Kampala in December 2023 – to which Kenya and other Members States will be invited to attend at the highest level.

On his part, Dr Korir SingOei welcomed the Ugandan delegation, appreciated the role played by H.E. President Yoweri Museveni in regional peace initiatives and welcomed Uganda’s invitation to attend the proposed AMISOM Summit and the Joint Ministerial Meetings, as well as NAM and G77 Summits.