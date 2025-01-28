Uganda’s embassy in DRC attacked

Kinshasa, DRC | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda’s Embassy in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo-DRC has been looted and a section set ablaze. The attack on the Embassy on Tuesday comes after the M23 captured Goma, the largest city in Eastern DR Congo on Monday.

Footage circulating on social media shows rioters carrying furniture from the embassy and vandalizing vehicles, with sections of the building engulfed in flames. The protesters accuse Uganda of supporting the M23 rebel group.

The embassies of France, the United States, Rwanda, and Kenya were also targeted by the protesters.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Okello Oryem confirmed the attack saying that the protesters looted chairs, desks, and curtains. He also said that the Embassy staff are safe and in hiding.

Blaise Kilimbalimba Deputy Divisional Commissioner told the media that the police have been deployed to protect the population and its property, institutions and diplomats. He also called for calm among protestors. A video also shows police whisking away foreigners whom protestors were attempting to lynch.

Speaking on national TV, Congo’s Communications Minister Patrick Muyaya urged protesters to stop their attacks. He later said the situation had been brought under control after the intervention of the police.

While demonstrations went on in Kinshasa, fierce fighting also happened near Goma International Airport in Goma city as FARDC soldiers and M23 rebels battled for its full control.

The fighting happened specifically in Birere and Bujovu in the morning until around the afternoon hours.

URN