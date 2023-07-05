Uganda’s Desire Tusiimire to battle 31 other talents in Airtel The Voice Africa knockout stage

Lagos Nigeria | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda’s Desire Tusiimire progressed to the knockout phase of The Voice Africa, and she will be competing with 31 other African contestants as they battle for the $100,000 grand prize, Airtel goodies, and a recording contract with Universal Studios.

Desire was able to advance to the knockout phase after beating Madagascar’s Rinah Arifenitra in their duet performance, ‘You are beautiful’ by Christina Aguilera. She was saved by Coach Awilo during the 17th episode.

Since its debut in March this year, The Voice Africa has seen 100 talents across 14 African Countries; Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, Madagascar, Chad, DRC, Malawi, Niger, Zambia, Seychelles, Rep of Congo, Gabon and Nigeria, participate in the different stages of the vocal contents including; The blind auditions, the battles, now the knockout phase which will be aired during the upcoming episodes.

The last four weeks have had duet performances from teams that were being guided and mentored by Coaches; Yemi Alade from Nigeria, Locko Samba from Cameroon, Lady Jaydee from Tanzania, and Awilo Longomba from Congo. Each Coach created 7 duets to battle for a spot in the knockout phase of the contest.

A total of 32 talents were selected to advance to the knockout stage, and they will be contending for a spot in the vocal contest as they near the Live auditions phase. The talents; Desire Tusiimire from Uganda. Cilia Jules and Gloria Mongo from Congo. Gigi, Syntyche, Solene Ada, Dilam, and Olga from Gabon. Mercy, Elizabeth, Kerario, and Gloria from Kenya. Fabre, Ryo and Manantsoa from Madagascar. Taonga and Nathaniel from Malawi. Elvis, Clarkmccoll, Emmanuel, and John from Nigeria. Jasmin, Jason, Linda, Belinde, and Blaise from Rwanda. Latifah, Christian, and Frank from Tanzania. Camille from Seychelles and Kitary from Niger.

During the Knockout stage, talents will be paired against each other, selecting a song to perform individually while their direct competitors watch and wait. Coaches will choose the winner, and the Artist who is not selected will still have the opportunity to be saved by any Coach to remain in the competition.

The Youth are always looking for a platform where they can engage in activities they love like Music, Sports, Innovation among other fields they are passionate about, and The Voice Africa gives them the stage to bring their musical imagination to life which is in line with Airtel’s new brand promise of A Reason to Imagine. Airtel commits to continue empowering them on their journey of creativity and positively impacting their lives and communities.

Beyond The Voice Africa, Airtel has spearheaded various initiatives over the years including the MTV Africa Music Awards (MAMAs), the Zain Africa Challenge, which brought university students together in a quiz contest, and the Airtel Rising Stars, a football tournament for Under-15 boys and girls. All these initiatives are aimed at empowering the youth, customers and everyone to realize their full potential.

The vocal contest continues this Sunday at 8:00 pm on cable TV, Free-To-Air, Airtel TV, and on YouTube across the continent.