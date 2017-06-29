Uganda’s She Cranes await crowning as Africa netball champs

THURSDAY

Uganda 🇺🇬 vs Zambia 🇿🇲 6pm (15.00 GMT)

Botswana vs Malawi 4pm

Namibia vs Zimbabwe 2pm

Uganda’s national netball team She Cranes will be crowned African champions today if they see off Zambia in their final match at Lugogo.

Malawi Queens are the only team that has a chance to deny Uganda the crown. Africa’s top ranked team will however have to score close to 100 baskets/goals in their final game against Botswana and pray for a massive collapse by the hosts.

The highest score Malawi has managed in the six-nation championship is 64 against bottom side Namibia. Uganda has averaged 67 baskets in the tournament, and their goal average means all they are waiting for today, whatever the result, is to be crowned Africa’ s championship best.

Uganda She Cranes:

Lilian Ajio – Goal Defender, Stella Nafuka – Goal Keeper, Wycline Natwentwa –Wide Defender, Betty Kiiza – Centre, Halima Nakachwa – Wide Attacker, Stella Oyella – Goal Attacker and Peace Proscovia – Goal Shooter.

WEDNESDAY

Results

Day 1

Uganda 72 def Botswana 29

(20-7, 42-14, 57-22, 72-29)

Day 2

Malawi 55 def Zimbabwe 45

(17-9, 28-21, ..-.., 55-45)

Uganda 69 def Nambia 31

(15-11, 38-15, 56-24, 69-31)

Zambia 57 def Botswana 42

Day 3

Uganda 66 def Malawi 43

(13-11, 27-22, 48-29, 66-43)

Zimbabwe 56 def Botswana 37

Zambia 56 def Nambia 46

Day 4

Malawi 64 def Nambia 35

(17-10, 35-19, 48-31, 64-35)

Zimbabwe 59 def Zambia 58

(19-11, 30-29, 44-45, 59-58

Day 5

Uganda 🇺🇬 61 Zimbabwe 45 🇿🇼

Botswana 57 Namibia 38

Malawi 51 Zambia 45

Uganda’s She Cranes destroyed reigning champions Zimbabawe Gems 61-45 baskets to take a four point lead with one game to go in the Africa Netball Championships at Lugogo today.

The She Cranes remain the only undefeated side at the six-nation African championships, and a victory Thursday in their final game against Zambia will give them the title.

Malawi Queens showed why they are Africa’s top ranked team by controlling the game and beating Zambia to keep themselves in the running for the title. The game was marred by a power cut in the 2nd quarter, but that did not unnerve Malawi.

Malawi led quarter one 12-09, 2nd quarter 13-12, third 39-34 before sealing it 51-45.

A victory for Malawi in their final game Thursday, and defeat for Uganda, will leave the top two teams tied at 8 points. Uganda’s superior goal average however should see them crowned African champions on Thursday afternoon, as they would have to lose by as much as 50 baskets to be denied.

Uganda earlier confirmed their title credentials with victory over the top ranked team in the competition Malawi Queens (ranked 6th in the world) by 66 to 43 baskets on Monday. Uganda is ranked 13th, Zimbabwe 16th and Zambia 15th in the world.

Meanwhile, Uganda President Yoweri Museveni has given the She Cranes and the U-20 netball teams a sh96 million boost.

Team P W D L PTS GOAL AV

Uganda 4 4 3 3 8 268

Malawi 4 3 0 1 6 213

Zambia 4 2 0 2 4 216

Zimbabwe 4 2 0 2 4 205

Botswana 4 1 0 4 2

Namibia 4 0 0 4 0