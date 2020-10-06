Uganda’s COVID-19 cases pass 9,000 mark with 117 new confirmed cases

UPDATE

🔺 6th October – new COVID-19 cases 117

🔺 Total confirmed cases 9,082.

🔹 Total Deaths: 84

🔸Total Recoveries: 5,457

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Health has today announced 117 new COVID-19 cases in Uganda. This brings the cumulative number of reported cases in the country to 9,082.

The ministry said in a statement that a total of 114 contacts and alert cases and three cross-border cargo truck drivers who entered through the Uganda-Kenya border of Malaba town tested positive for the novel coronavirus over the past 24 hours.

Two new deaths were registered in the northern districts of Amuru and Arua bringing the total number of deaths to 84.

So far, Uganda has registered a total of 5,457 recoveries since the index case was reported on March 21, according to the ministry.