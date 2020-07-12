Uganda’s COVID-19 cases at 1,025

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The number of COVID-19 cases in the country has risen to 1,025 after 12 new cases were recorded on Saturday.

The cases were from 2,292 samples that were tested yesterday. Seven were from truck drivers that were picked different points of entry- Malaba, Mirama Hills and Elegu. Five other cases were picked from contacts in Tororo, Lira and Chanika.

Additionally, 17 foreign truck drivers who tested positive for the disease at points of entry were denied entry into the country.

The minister of health, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng is urging people to adhere to the set COVID-19 preventive births.

“I continue to appeal to you all to wear your masks, maintain social distance and wash your hands with soap regularly to prevent COVID-19, she said.

As of today, 972 people including both Ugandans and foreigners have been discharged from different treatment centres in the country.

***

URN