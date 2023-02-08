Ugandans urged to harness the power of mobile phones

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Experts said it is appalling that Ugandans have ignored the power of using mobile phones to be able to make money online.

Speaking during a workshop by players in the creative sector including artists, poets, writers, filmmakers, photographers and fashion designers among others, Aidah Agwang, a communications consultant but also content creator said many Ugandans have not taken phones as a great asset at their disposal to make money.

“Social media is no longer something to be ignored but one to get serious about. It should not be only bout gossip but Ugandans can make use of it to make some good money for themselves. The mobile phone penetration in Uganda as is in the rest of Africa is very high but people are not using it for making money. Some influencers are paid for using their social media accounts,” Agwang said.

“We have very few people who have phones and are using them for making money. Many use their phones and social media for social issues like gossiping on WhatsApp, Tik Tok and Facebook yet they can make good money out of this,”

Agwang said cited an example of Masaka Kids who have over three million subscribers and 2022 earned over shs5 billion from YouTube.

