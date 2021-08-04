Ugandans should be happy that Lumbuye has been arrested – Minister Oryem

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Foreign Affairs State Minister Henry Okello Oryem says that Ugandans should be happy that blogger Fred Lumbuye who has been breaking the law has been arrested.

Speaking to reporters at the government-owned Uganda Media Centre in Kampala, Oryem said although he couldn’t confirm whether Lumbuye had been arrested, it should be known to everybody that nobody is above the law.

Lumbuye is a Ugandan blogger living in Turkey who has been a thorn in the shoes of many government officials. On his popular social media pages especially Facebook, Lumbuye is fond of making wild allegations against the government and its officials.

In July, he was a source of a rumour that dominated social media that President Museveni was very ill and admitted to a hospital in Germany. And the following days he took his allegations to even another level when he announced that Museveni had actually died from the hospital where he had been taken.

Speaking a few days later, President Museveni said the country has got another challenge of social media that it must deal with urgently. He ordered security agencies to hunt down anybody who is trading rumours that he was dead and for those outside the country, their citizenship should be revoked.

According to Lumbuye’s associates online, he was arrested at the Ugandan Embassy in Istanbul where he had gone to renew his passport. The embassy is yet to make any statement on the issue.

URN