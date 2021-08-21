Uganda’s fastest man qualifies for 200m final

Ndiwa, Chemutai storm 3000m steeplechase finals

Nairobi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda’s sprinter Tarsis Orogot stormed the 200m finals Friday as long distance duo Toroitich Ndiwa and Leonard Chemutai made the men’s 3000m steeplechase finals after finishing fourth and third in their respective heats at the ongoing U-20 World Championship at the Kasarani stadium in Nairobi, Kenya

Orogot posted a new national record of 20.37. Uganda’s 100m record holder finished second behind Jamaican Bryan Levell in the 200m semifinals.

In the men’s 3000m steeplechase heats, Ndiwa who ran in heat two that looked quick in the first laps, managed to settle for fourth position in 9 minutes and 05: 41 seconds. He ran behind Kenya’s Simon Kiprop Koech who won the heat in 8:52:43 and Ethiopia’s Simon Firewu who came second in 8:52:87.

In heat one, his compatriot Leonard Chemutai also qualified for the finals of the same race. Chemutai also commanded a respectable third position in heat one to storm the finals of the 3000m steeplechase. He posted a time of 8:42:71 behind Kenya’s Amos Seremu who won the heat in 8:29:98 and Ethiopia’s Tadese Takele who finished second in 8:42:71.

Uganda’s two junior runners will need to be at their best in the final of men’s 3000m steeplechase slated for August 22nd, 2021.