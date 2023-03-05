Ugandan women politicians launch new platform to promote good leadership

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Women leagues from nine registered political parties in the country signed a Memorandum of Understanding to establish the Inter–party Women Platform (IWOP) through which they will promote good leadership.

They also intend to use the platform to carry out collective advocacy on issues affecting women and to better leadership in the country

Among the political parties that are part of IWOP are the ruling NRM party, Democratic Party, FDC, Uganda Federal Alliance, Ecological Party of Uganda, JEEMA, People’s Progressive Party and the Alliance for National Transformation.

In the MOU, the women politicians have undertaken to ensure that issues that affect women who are participating in governance or political areas are addressed with a view of increasing the number of women holding elective office

Speaking at the launch of the platform facilitated by the International Republican Institute and the Women Democracy Network Uganda Chapter, the chairperson of the NRM Women’s League Lydia Wanyoto urged women to work together and protect the gains that have so far been made on the political front

She also cautioned them against complacency and embrace healthy political competition.

“If you choose the political path of leadership and aspirations, it is tough and fluctuates. Be aware of this. It is very difficult to maintain political ranks and the path is not clear. It is tough and always gets tough,” Wanyoto said.