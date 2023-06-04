Ugandan troops regain control of base overran by Al Shabaab

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ugandan army, UPDF finally regained full control of the forward operating base in Buulo Mareer, approximately 120km southwest of Mogadishu in Lower Shabelle region which had been overran by Al Shabaab militants last week.

The UPDF also uprooted the militants from the nearby Buulo Mareer town and surrounding villages which had also been captured by the terrorist group.

According to Maj Peter Mugisa, the spokesperson of the UPDF in Somalia, the combined infantry and motorized units of the Ugandan armed met resistance from Al-Shabaab sniper fire positioned in storied buildings and other pockets of resistance from fleeing remnants.

However, after heavy fire, the insurgents were overpowered, prompting many of them to flee and according to Maj Mugisa, some civilians who had abandoned the area due to the fire fight are now back to reoccupy their homes.

Brig Peter Gaetano Omola, the sector one commander overseeing the operation at Goloweyn tactical base noted that after thorough combing of the area, there is normalcy with civilians and travelers now free to carry on with their normal duties.

“We have combed the area to ensure no Al-Shabaab element is hiding and the road has been cleared of bombs. Normalcy has returned. People can now go on with their daily work,” Brig Omola reassured.