Ugandan troops recover 120 stolen cows from Nyatura Militia

Goma, DRC | THE INDEPENDENT | Ugandan Troops under a peacekeeping mission in the war-troubled province of North Kivu, Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo have recovered 120 cows from suspected Nyatura militia.

The animals were recovered between the weekend and Monday from the militia operating in the areas of Kinyandoni, Bwito, Bwisha, Tongo, and Binza in Rutshuru territory.

These are some of the areas under Ugandan troops’ deployment following the withdrawal of the March 23 Movement (M23) rebels, in accordance with East African Community heads of state resolutions.

According to Captain Ahmad Hassan Kato, the Public Relations Officer of the Ugandan troops, the operation to recover the animals was conducted in coordination with the locals of Buhimba Village approximately 9 kilometers from Kiwanja town council where they had been stolen.

Kato says that the operation to thwart the theft of the animals was done successfully with no exchange of gunfire between the troops and militia since they took off and abandoned them. Kato adds that Ugandan troops will remain resilient, committed, and determined towards the restoration of peace and stability and to secure people’s lives and property as per the East African Community Regional Force mandate.

David Mujungu, one of the locals whose cows had been stolen says that the animals had been stolen by the Nyatura militia and Collective Movement for Change (CMC) at gunpoint.

He hailed Ugandan troops for saving the animals and handing them back to him. He said the same militia group target also abduct people in the area and demand ransom for their release. According to Mujungu, without paying the ransom, the victims are killed.

