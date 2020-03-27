Ugandan technopreneur launches video conferencing platform

ADVERTISEMENT: Ugandan Technopreneur and Glamour Technology’s proprietor Kenneth Ntulume has today launched a video conferencing platform called Collaborate Space.

Collaborate Space is a powerful digital application with a full suite of audio, video, and meeting tools in a persistent space offering hundreds of Ugandan users a unified virtual meeting cloud place with messaging, calling and videoconferencing functions, Collaborate space is a build from what the Ugandan Judiciary is successfully using to try cases.

With the growing need to social distance and work from home, because of the increasing spread of the pandemic Covid -19, Collaborate Space is a timely product for the Ugandan market, Churches, Schools, ministries, government parastatals and businesses. It is therefore important for Ugandan businesses and organization’s to increasingly adapt to a technology-driven marketplace. It is also critical to keep up with the latest innovative solutions to make the most of our time, investments and keep our businesses moving forward.

“With our Collaborate Space product line, we are offering a variety of options from Collaborate Space Basic which includes virtual meeting rooms of 1-10 hosts, all basic features, phone dial-out, access to messages, and the ability to join meetings.

The Collaborate Space Pro offers all basic functions and includes; a shared SIP/H.323 gateway license, 5GB of cloud storage, access to messages, the ability to join meetings, 150 dial-out minutes, Admin portal with 5, 10, 25, 50 or 100 host licenses while Collaborate Space Enterprise offers both functions in basic and pro but packages containing 25, 50 or 100 host licenses.

In addition to this product line is Collaborate Space Classroom which not only uptakes up to 100 participants in any call but also counts for; additional participants added to any classroom in increments of 100, a moderator control over all participant audio & video and interactive Q&A participation with a hand raise capability,” Churches, Mosques and other worship center’s haven’t been left out, with prayer rooms of up to 1000 worshippers and a lead pastor, reverend or Sheikh, elaborated Mr.Ntulume.

Companies now can connect hundreds of users with unifying messaging, calling and meetings for cloud collaboration via a virtual video conference platform. Video conferencing involves a live, visual connection between two or more people residing in separate locations for communication. It provides transmission of full-motion video images and high-quality audio between multiple locations. It’s cost-effective, saves time, no traveling is required and it brings remote workers and telecommuters together with increased efficiency and productivity.

With Glamour Technology’s Collaborate Space, data is stored securely, with Data Centers around the world, you get access to the safer, convenient and cost-friendly technology you need to provide your business with a competitive advantage today.