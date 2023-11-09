Ugandan says he has found cure for hangovers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A Ugandan will soon put on the market a solution, Pombe Guard, that he says is the best cure for hangovers.

Displaying the product at the ongoing Science Week at Kololo Independence Grounds, Ronald Kalyango said that the product is a result of 8 years of dedicated research and development.

According to Kalyango, his inspiration for the invention stemmed from the pressing need to address the hangover problem, a consequence of high alcohol consumption rates in the country, which he thought could make him a lot of money.

Hangovers are post-drinking discomfort, marked by symptoms like headaches, fatigue, and heightened sensitivity to light and sound. These effects can be attributed to alcohol’s toxic byproduct, acetaldehyde, along with sleep disturbances and hormonal fluctuations.

According to Kalyango, the Pombe-guard is taken before, during, or after consuming alcohol.

Uganda grapples with substantial alcohol-related challenges, with the 2023 World Health Statistics Report revealing a high per capita average of 12.21 liters of alcohol consumed annually. Men consume a staggering 19.93 liters of pure alcohol each year, while women consume 4.88 liters, making Uganda the leading alcohol-consuming country in Africa.

Kalyango assures that the product is in its final stages of clinical trials. He maintains that the formula is 100% organic, crafted from locally sourced raw materials, and has undergone rigorous testing to ensure its efficacy in alleviating hangover symptoms.

Kalyango adds that the product carries no risk of overdose, and users can even choose to consume two bottles.

“Since this is an organic formula, it poses no danger of side effects, and a user can even decide to take two bottles for the best results.”

Prior to Kalyango’s product, various traditional remedies existed to ease hangovers, such as consuming carbohydrates in large quantities and selecting clear liquors over darker ones.

Locally, there’s a belief that to alleviate hangover symptoms, one can consume an extra cold bottle of beer in the morning.

Kalyango discloses that they are currently gearing up for large-scale production since they have nearly completed every phase of the process. “We have conducted clinical trials with over 100 people for the last six months, and with our success, the next step is mass production, which we are currently preparing for,” he said.

Monica Musenero, the Minister for Science, Technology, and Innovation, lauded this innovation, emphasizing that it exemplifies the practical solutions they have always championed as a Ministry.

Musenero said that the product is at the prototype level and the process may run many cycles to guarantee its safety, efficacy, and suitability for human consumption.

“We have already conducted laboratory tests, and it has passed with flying colors. This is a beverage that complements your alcoholic drink. When you take it alongside alcohol and wake up the next morning, you feel as clean and sober as if nothing happened. The drink is all-natural and has no adverse effects,” Musenero said.

She also called on investors to support mass production of the product, which she believes is a viable solution for Ugandans, ultimately enhancing the productivity of the Ugandan workforce, whose performance is often hindered by the after-effects of alcohol consumption.

URN