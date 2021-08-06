Ugandan guard Wainwright joins NBA side Toronto Raptors

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda’s star power forward Ishmail Wainwright has joined National Basketball Association (NBA) side Toronto Raptors on a two-year deal according to reports from Canada.

Wainwright who has been a free agent joins the Eastern Conference side on a 2-year deal after his contract had expired with French side LNB Pro A League side Strasbourg.

He becomes the first Ugandan international basketball player to join the world’s top elite basketball league, the National Basketball Association. He recently had good performance with his former club in France.

Wainright has played in Europe since finishing his four-year career at Baylor in 2017, displaying his ability to impact any NBA team with his defensive versatility. This development is a milestone for Uganda’s basketball association development and exposure.

Wainwright, 26, is remembered for the star performance he displayed in Uganda’s Afrobasket qualifying game against Morocco last month. The power forward put up a good performance against the Moroccans with 11 points and 12 rebounds that saw Uganda qualify for the Afrobasket finals.

Wainright is a 6’5”, 250-pound undersized power forward, who has defensive skills, according to statistics averaged 11.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game with his club in France.

The Toronto Raptors are a Canadian professional basketball team based in Toronto that compete in the National Basketball Association as a member of the league’s Eastern Conference Atlantic Division. On June 13th in 2019, Toronto Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors to clinch their first NBA Championship.

*****

URN