Sunday , June 18 2017
Airtel Data
Home / News / Ugandan gets one year jail sentence for intercepting international calls

Ugandan gets one year jail sentence for intercepting international calls

The Independent June 17, 2017 News, TECH NEWS Leave a comment 170 Views

A man who was arrested with SIM-cards he was using to intercept  international calls and receiving them as local calls, has been sentenced to one year in Luzira Prison for electronic fraud.

Geoffrey Kasule was on Friday arraigned before the newly created  Standards, Utilities and Wildlife  court,  and he pleaded guilty to this crime. (SEE FULL Computer Misuse Act bottom)

Chief Magistrate James Eremye Mawanda told him to serve the one year for all the three counts including electronic fraud, unauthorized use of computer services and establishing a telecommunication system without a license from Uganda Communication Commission (UCC).

Kasule admitted having installed, maintained and operated the said the telecommunication system inside his house at Masanafu- Rubaga Division in Kampala District,  between January 19 to May this year.

According to UCC’s Head Legal Affairs Abdul Sallam Waiswa,  the accused was arrested after Airtel Uganda Network suspected the volume of incoming traffic was not tallying with the expected revenue and notified them.

Computer Misuse Act by The Independent Magazine on Scribd

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved