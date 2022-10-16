Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Minister for Science, Technology and Innovation Monica Musenero said the government has started the process of investing massively in electric public transport means including vehicles and motorbikes to help drive down emissions.

“We have come up with a plan and an inter-ministerial taskforce that is working on the roadmap to make the Uganda turning to electric Boda Bodas, buses for public transport entire country be on e-mobility. We have started with the issue of addressing mass transport not only to address pollution but also traffic congestion,” Musenero said.

“We want to reduce pollution by introducing safe and exquisite mass transport means. We will be moving first with buses and later we shall put in place prototypes for SUVs and saloon cars. We are in the kitchen cooking and will soon unveil them.” Five of these buses Kiira Motors have since been sold to Tondeka Bus Transport Company Ltd and currently ferrying passengers within Kampala. Musenero said plans are in high gear to have more of these used all over the country to provide public transport.