Uganda tourism school moves to strengthen ties with Dutch Noorderpoort college

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Hotel and Tourism Training Institute (UHTTI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Netherlands-based Noorderpoort College of Tourism and Hospitality (NCTH).

The college is one of the most respected colleges in the Netherlands, offering secondary, technical and vocational education including tourism and hospitality.

Speaking at the signing ceremony at UHTTI premises in Jinja, the acting Principal Miriam Namutosi said the memorandum aims to provide a framework within which the parties will seek to develop a long-term partnership in the areas of tourism and hospitality training.

“As the institute moves towards fulfilling its mandate as a centre of excellence for hotel and tourism training, collaborations like this are highly welcome and this visit is aimed at cementing our relationship with Noorderpoort College, especially in the field of staff exchange and training, research and curriculum development,” Namutosi said.

Namutosi commended the board for making these collaborations possible, adding that the institute has established several collaborations as it moves to become a centre of tourism training and research.