Uganda to upgrade from paper-based to polycarbonate e-passports

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Internal Affairs Ministry announced an upgrade from paper-based biodata-based electronic passports to polycarbonate ones.

The Director of Citizenship and Immigration Control, Maj Gen Apollo Kasiita Gowa told journalists on Thursday that the polycarbonate e-passports will have enhanced security features.

“We have completed an upgrade to polycarbonate e-passports. The upgrade aims to ensure enhanced security features, durability as well as conforming to requirements as recommended by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and EAC,” Maj Gen Gowa said.

“This implies better quality, easy data verification at various airports by ICAO member states, better data protection and minimal chances of damage.”

The Citizenship and Immigration Control Director in the Ministry of Internal Affairs explained that both the paper-based and polycarbonate electronic passports would continue to be used but noted that the former will gradually be phased out.

“Both will continue in operation. The paper-based e-passports will continue in use until expiry or when leaflets run out. The upgraded polycarbonate e-passports just like paper-based e-passports have an electromagnetic chip, but the polycarbonate passports have polycarbonate which are tough plastic layers infused together leading to a finished material where personal data is engraved inside the deeper layers of the document with laser,”