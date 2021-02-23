Uganda to play Burkina Faso in U-20 Afcon quarter finals

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Hippos will face Burkina Faso in the quarter-finals of the 2021 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.

The Hippos emerged second in group A with six points after defeating the hosts Mauritania and Mozambique while Burkina Faso topped group B with seven points after beating Namibia and the Central African Republic.

This is the first-ever time Uganda Hippos is reaching the knockout stage of the Youth Football Continental Championship, however opponents Burkina Faso are playing their fourth time in the tournament.

Wasswa Bbosa head coach of Express Football club says he trusts the U-20 coach Morley Byekwaso will bring success to the team.

Mujib Kasule a football administrator, coach and owner of Proline Football Club say the team is composed of good players who have enough experience who could go all the way to the finals.

Uganda stands a chance to play in the U-17 World cup if they beat Burkina Faso since the top four teams of the Afcon U-17 tournament will qualify automatically for the 2021 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Indonesia as the Confederation of African Football, CAF representatives.

The game will be played on Saturday at the Stade Municipal de Nouadhibou in Mauritania.

Uganda has not played Burkina Faso in a youth championship, however, the two sides have met seven times at a senior level with Uganda winning one while Burkina Faso twice.

The 2021 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations is the 16th edition of the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations, the biennial international youth football tournament organized by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for players aged 20 and below.

