Uganda to host FIATA-RAME 2023 Conference for Africa and Middle East

Freight Forwarders to meet to talk resilience, adaptability, and diversity in global supply chains

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Freight Forwarders Association (UFFA) in partnership with the International Federation of Freight Forwarders Associations (FIATA), will host the RAME2023 – an international conference that brings together freight logistics stakeholders from the Region Africa and Middle East (RAME) on August 1 to August 3, 2023 at the Commonwealth Resort, Munyonyo.

The conference will focus on the theme of “Resilience, Adaptability, and Diversity in Global Supply Chains”.

“This is the right theme at the right time. We are all trying to find our way post-Covid19 amidst a changing business environment. RAME2023 is the biggest logistics event on the continent this year; let us prepare adequately for it, showcase what we are doing, seek partnerships so that the years ahead are fruitful for us all,” said Hussein Kiddedde, the RAME2023 coordinator.

The International Federation of Freight Forwarders Associations (FIATA) is the global association for freight forwarders. FIATA represents over 40,000 freight forwarders in over 150 countries. FIATA’s mission is to promote the interests of the freight forwarding industry and to facilitate the global flow of goods.

The Regional Association of Middle East and Africa (RAME) is a regional association of FIATA. RAME represents over 1,000 freight forwarders in over 30 countries in the Middle East and Africa and aims to facilitate the flow of goods in the region.

Speakers from Harvard, MIT, and the biggest multinationals in the shipping game will discuss current and emerging trends in global supply chains in relation to resilience, adaptability, and diversity. The conference will also provide an opportunity for Ugandan companies to participate in the heavily standardized oil and gas industry by forging partnerships with more established foreign players.

“We have a strong line-up of speakers and we are confident that this will be a valuable event for all attendees,” said Dr. Merian Sebunya – National Participation Coordinator.

Charles Mwebembezi, UFFA Chairman, added that “UFFA invites her members and all freight logistics stakeholders in Uganda and across the globe to be part of this networking and match-making platform.”

Uganda is strategically land-linked, which means it can serve as both a distribution and logistics hub for neighboring countries including Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo ( DRC), and the Central African Republic (CAR).

“The freight forwarding industry has a critical role to play in the global effort to achieve sustainability. This conference will provide a platform for industry leaders to share their insights and best practices on how we can make the freight forwarding industry more sustainable,” said Charles Kareba – Regional Participation Coordinator

RAME203 therefore also presents the international community with a platform to appreciate the logistics-related investment opportunities within the East African Community ( EAC ).

“Uganda is a growing hub for trade and commerce in Africa, and we are committed t o making this conference a success,” said Hussein Kiddedde, FIATA-RAME 2023 Coordinator.