Uganda to host East Africa Business Council Summit 2023

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda is set to host the East Africa Business Council (EABC) Summit from August 31 to September 1, 2023, at the luxurious Speke Resort Hotel Munyonyo in Kampala.

The revelation was made during a press conference held at the Ministry of East Africa Community Affairs in Kampala by the EABC Chief Executive Officer, John Kaliisa on Tuesday, who was accompanied by the state minister for East Africa Community Affairs, James Magode Ikuya and the EAC business Community among others.

“Over 500 participants are expected to attend the Summit drawn from the EAC block and the entire African Continent to discuss various trade opportunities and challenges facing the private sector”, said Kaliisa. He said among the challenges to be addressed at the summit include non-tariff trade barriers still existing among EAC member states and harmonization of the tax regimes among others.

He said COVID-19 Pandemic impacted on regional trade, where EAC lost 13% of revenue from cross-border trade, but said the problem is being addressed through joint venture partnerships of the EAC member states.