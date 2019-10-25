Uganda tasked to remain vigilant to eradicate polio

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Health experts have said Uganda should remain vigilant to interrupt polio transmission.

The experts say that no country is safe until the disease is totally eradicated in the world.

On Thursday, an independent commission of experts announced that wild polio virus type 3 has been eradicated across the world. The announcement represents a historic achievement for humanity following the eradication of smallpox and wild polio virus type 2.

Despite such global milestones, doctors believe that Uganda is still at risk from countries such as Afghanistan and Pakistan, where the Polio virus is still reported.

Dr Yonas T Woldermariam, the WHO Country Representative says that while Uganda eradicated Polio many years ago, it should remain on alert because any time, a polio case can be reported in the country.

Recently, Uganda was engaged in a polio booster vaccination campaign where over 7 million children were vaccinated out of the planned 8 million children.

Dr Alfred Driwale, the programme manager, the Uganda Expanded Program on Immunization says that the country needs to continue carrying out immunization campaigns to boost protectiveness mode.

According to the health ministry, neighbouring countries like the Democratic Republic of Congo and Somalia still pose threats to Uganda due its immigration status.

In the last two years, government has immunized more than 17 million children against polio.

Dr Driwale says it is important to remain vigilant due to the high number of people who enter the country. He says it is important for Uganda to have a brick wall of defence against polio.

The polio vaccine is given to children when they are two months. Other doses follow at 4 months and between 6-18 months. Other booster doses are given when the child is between 4-6 months.

URN