Uganda swimming federation to restructure 2021 calendar

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Swimming Federation is opting to restructure their calendar owing to anticipated failure to host some of the planned events.

The Federation will postpone some events scheduled in February and March, including Can Zone IV championships that are not yet confirmed, National Primary Schools Gala and the National Secondary Gala.

This is related to the time schedules the events were supposed to be held and the kind of championships that include many school galas as different school and club proprietors ceased training which is rendering many swimmers unable to perform.

In an interaction with the Uganda Radio Network, the Chairman Uganda Swimming Federation Mr. Moses Mwase revealed that it will be a challenge to host the school events when schools are closed. He however admits that there are a couple of clubs that are training, however he says this does not guarantee the hosting of the events, which will have to depend on the number of entrants.

Mwase however says that some swimmers have been preparing individually and the Federation is also preparing to take the National Swimmers team into a camp to start preparations for the Olympic qualifiers.He adds that this would have been embarked on earlier however the Federations has been challenged with logistics and hence prolonging their plans.

This therefore means a few clubs can manage training amidst the strict standard operating procedures since they don’t expect any event soon. Swimming was also on the list of high risk sports of transmitting Covid-19.

Kajumbi Latif, chairman Kampala Aquatic Club says his club has not been training for over a year which he thinks is going to badly affect his swimmers. The administrator says this is a bigger puzzle because they have to be training week in week out

URN