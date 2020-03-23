Uganda spirits factories to switch to manufacturing sanitizers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Manufacturers Association (UMA) has promised to use the up to 7.3million liters of alcohol in the stores of their members to produce affordable sanitizers. In turn, government has committed to support their effort at maximum production by waivers on VAT and excise duty waivers .
This after a meeting today between State Minister of Finance Evelyn Anite, alcohol and spirit manufactures, National Drugs Authority (NDA) and UMA to discuss the shortage and exorbitant prices of hand sanitizers in the wake of the #COVID19 pandemic that’s hit the world.
“I thank the Uganda Manufacturers Association and the spirit manufacturers who agreed to step in and combat the hand sanitizer shortage by using the 7.3 million liters of alcohol in their facilities to make available, affordable and quality sanitizers for the protection of against #COVIDー19,” Anite said.
During the meeting UNBS & NDA pledged to fast track the registration of quality hand sanitizers but also assured of increased surveillance across the country to ensure fake sanitizers are not released onto the market.