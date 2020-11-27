Uganda silverbacks face tough hurdle against Egypt in Afrobasket qualifiers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda national basketball team, the Silverbacks will this evening face a tough test against hosts Egypt in their first group E game of the Afrobasketball qualifiers in Alexandria, Egypt.

The Ugandan side who have so far participated twice in the event have never registered a win against Egypt who are five time African champions.

In 2019, Uganda lost to Egypt 73-64 in the Zonal Qualifiers of Afrocan qualifiers played at Lugogo Indoor Stadium. In 2017, Uganda lost to Egypt 95-72 in the Afrobasket qualifiers played in Cairo and also in 2014 when the Egyptian team also won all its four games in qualifiers in Kampala.

Now in the tournament that starts today and runs till November 29th, Uganda will hope to break this history and upset Egypt. On Saturday the Uganda Silverbacks will face giants Morocco, before finalizing the first leg game against Cape Verde.

The Silverbacks coach, George Galanopoulos says the team is deep, but every single game is going to be tough. He says they will not take any opponent for granted, especially from Egypt and Morocco who have brought in quality players. He says they have more shooting and versatility in the Silverbacks group.

Uganda needs to win at least one of the three games of the first leg to improve their chances of qualifying for the tournament. The second leg of the league will be played next year in February.

Other teams in the tournament include; Tunisia, Senegal, Angola, Mozambique, Kenya, Guinea, Equatorial Guinea, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo, Madagascar,Cote d’Ivoire, Mali, Cameroon, Nigeria, Rwanda and Algeria.

The top three teams from each group will qualify for the Fiba Afrobasket 2021 to be held in Rwanda.

Uganda’s squad: Jimmy Enabu (Captain), Joseph Ikong, James Okello, Ben Komakech, Tony Drileba, Stanley Mugerwa, Titus Lual Odeke, and Emmanuel Mugenga, Ishmail Wainwright, Eric Rwahire, Robinson Opong and Deng Geu.

URN