Uganda sends two teams to World Schools Chess Championships

Aktau, Kazakhstan | THE INDEPENDENT | Two Ugandan teams that are set to compete at the FIDE World Schools Team Championship, have arrived in Kazakhstan, hours after being flagged off by the National Council of Sports (NCS).

The inaugural edition of the FIDE World Schools Chess Team Championship will take place in Aktau, Kazakhstan, from August 4-8, 2023. About 50 chess teams representing schools from all around the world including Uganda will compete in U12 and U18 age categories.

A team from Peak Primary School, that won the girls category at the Father Grimes National Schools Championships at Kisubi in May, and boys from Friends International Christian Academy, will represent Uganda in the Under-12 category.

Joseph Oluga, the National Council of Sports Assistant General Secretary, flagged off the team on Tuesday at Lugogo in Kampala, saying he was confident the Ugandan chess team would make a mark at the Kazakhstan event.

He assured the Uganda Chess federation officials, parents and pupils from the two schools that since chess is one of the active sports federations in Uganda, NCS will always be happy to support their activities whenever resources allow.

“This is a great opportunity for you to test yourselves against the top chess players in the world and I know you will make us proud,” Oluga said.

Chess player Ruth Muganzi of Peak Primary School said,” We want to make our country proud, and show other show other players players to show Uganda also know the game.”

Twenty-seven teams from around the world will be competing in Under-12 category in Aktau. They include top-ranked teams from India, Kazakhstan, Belgium, Mexico and Spain. Africa will be represented in the tournament by Madagascar, Uganda, Botswana and Nigeria.