Uganda secures Sh1.8 trillion grant for refugee response

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The World Bank has approved $500 million (1.8 trillion Shillings) to support Uganda’s Refugee Programme. The grant will support Refugees and Refugee host communities through development projects that will support services such as Education and Healthcare.

The World Bank Vice-President for Africa, Hafez Ghanem made the announcement while meeting Finance Minister Matia Kasaija at the on-going Spring Meetings of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund in Washington, DC, United States of America.

The World Bank Vice President said Uganda is one of the countries that have been selected to access World Bank grant under the refugee window.

The bank is providing up to USD 2 billion of dedicated funding to help low-income countries hosting large numbers of refugees. The funding recognizes the significant challenge that the countries face in pursuing their own development goals while accommodating refugees, often in areas where local communities themselves lack basic services and resources.

While Uganda’s open-door refugee policy is one of the most progressive in the world, and refugees enjoy access to social services, land and can move and work freely, the continued influx is straining host communities and service delivery. Uganda’s refugee population has almost tripled since July 2016 and is currently around 1.35 million, making it the largest refugee host in Africa, and third largest in the world.

Through this financing, countries are reviewing policies and implementing programs that help refugees to become more self-reliant. Host communities will also benefit from development projects that will support services such as education and healthcare.

*****

URN