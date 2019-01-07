Uganda revises aviation law

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda has revised its aviation regulations, giving more powers to regulator Uganda Civil Aviation Authority. Under the Civil Aviation Amendment Bill 2017 that was recently passed by parliament, the CAA now has oversight over all public and private aerodromes as well as civil aviation training schools in the country, according to online publication256businessnews.com

The Bill also proposes the establishment of an accident investigation unit within the transport ministry that is independent of the CAA. Once it becomes law after presidential assent, all aircraft operating within Uganda’s airspace whether they are registered in the country or not as well as private aerodromes and their service providers will be subject to regulation by the CAA.

Legislators say the Bill will harmonies Uganda’s aviation laws with international ICAO conventions and expand the scope of the CAA’s oversight role. This development follows a 2014 ICAO audit that found gaps in Uganda’s regulatory framework stating that it could potentially compromise security and safety of civil aviation operations at all levels.

The ICAO audit covered the country’s Uganda’s legislation, operations, and accident investigation, security, licensing and airworthiness inspection capacities. The Bill also gives the regulator unlimited powers to access and to inspect all aircraft and to issue on spot penalties to fenders.