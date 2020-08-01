Uganda registers fourth COVID-19 death

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda has registered another COVID-19 death bringing the total number of confirmed deaths to four. The deceased is a 61-year-old female, a resident of Kiyimbi in Nakulabye, Kampala who died on Friday.

She was admitted at Mengo Hospital before referred to Mulago National Referral hospital where she succumbed to the disease. On admission at Mengo, the deceased presented with COVID symptoms of cough, fever, chest pain and difficulty in breathing.

The ministry is currently carrying out contact tracing of persons who might have come into contact with the deceased. As of Friday, over 200 contacts of all previously recorded deaths were being followed up.

The country also registered 21 new positive COVID-19 cases. 10 of the confirmed cases are returnees who recently entered the country while six were truck drivers. Four contacts and two community alerts also tested positive.

The health ministry says that they carrying out investigations to ascertain where the cases might have been infected from.

As of Saturday, Uganda has a total of 1,176 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with and 1,045 recoveries.

******

URN