Uganda registers 16.9 percent increase in road accidents in 2022: report

The Independent February 24, 2023

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda registered a 16.9 percent increase in road accidents in 2022, a new police report said on Wednesday.

According to the Annual Crime Report 2022, the country registered 20,394 cases of road accidents in 2022 compared to 17,443 registered the previous year.

Out of every 100 crashes, 22 people died while 61 percent of all accidents were as a result of reckless driving, the police said.

To curb the accidents, the police said they had resorted to enforcement of traffic laws and regulations through targeted operations, targeting motorcycle taxis and other risk factors such as speeding, and drunk driving.

