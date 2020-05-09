Uganda registers 13 new COVID-19 cases

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda has registered 13 new COVID-19 cases, the biggest number in a single day. This brings to 114, the number of confirmed Covid19 cases in Uganda.

The 13 cases were identified from the 2,421 samples collected from truck drivers on May 8th, 2020. According to the break down, 7 of the new cases are Kenyans, 4 Ugandans and 2 Tanzanian nationals.

All the 740 samples collected from the community members tested negative for Corona virus. The Health Ministry, says they have commenced to track the drivers and will inform the public accordingly.

According to Dr. Diana Atwine, the Health Ministry, Permanent Secretary, they are working hard to ensure that the testing kicks off at the border.

“With that we shall be allowing them to leave with their results .We need the support of everyone to get there,” she told URN on phone.

She also called on Ugandans to put wear face masks as Covid19 takes root in Africa, adding that prevention is better than cure. The new cases come ahead of national prayers at State House Entebbe later today hosted by President, Yoweri Museveni.

The total number of recovered cases in the country stands at 55.

*******

URN