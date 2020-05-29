UGANDA: Record 36 test positive May 28

🔺 May 28th – new COVID-19 cases 36

🔺 Total confirmed cases 317.

🔺 20 new cases are from South Sudan point of entry

🔺 12 new cases are contacts to previously confirmed truck drivers.

🔹26 positive foreign truck drivers were handed over to their country of origin

🔸Total Recoveries: 69

🔹Samples from Points of Entry tested today: 1,428

🔸Samples from community and contacts: 802

🔹Samples tested today: 2,230

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Health has today confirmed the highest number of positive COVID-19 Ugandans — 36 — in a single day.

The previous highest number on a single day since tests began in March was 31 on May 26. Uganda’s revised total confirmed cases now rise to 317.

The single daily previous highest was 43 on May 15th, but only 17 of those were Ugandans.

Uganda last week revised its confirmed cases figures, cutting of hundreds of truck drivers from neigbouring countries.

Today, another 26 positive foreign truck drivers were turned back to their countries of origin .

