‘Uganda ready to grant Gen. Bashir asylum’

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda will host deposed Sudanese President, General Omar Bashir and his family should he ask for asylum.

Foreign Affairs State Minister Henry Okello Oryem confirmed the position Tuesday after meeting Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs. Bashir was forced to bow out following protests and a civil uprising and is reportedly under arrest.

“If Bashir applies for asylum here, that is something that the govt of Uganda can consider,” he said. According to Oryem, Uganda is open to providing Bashir asylum since he was a co-guarantor of the South Sudan peace agreement and played an important role that deserves credit.

He disclosed that the Uganda is following the developments in Sudan, saying Uganda will respect whatever form of Government comes out of the will of the people.

Oryem said Uganda’s only prayer is that violence stops and the state can stand.

Bashir has been a close ally of President, Yoweri Museveni. On November 14th, 2017, President Museveni hosted Bashir on a tour of his Kisozi farm in Gomba district.

Bashir had come to Uganda for a two day’s state visit on the invitation of president Museveni.

On February 10th, Museveni and Bashir held bilateral talks ahead of the opening of the 32nd African Union Summit in Addis Ababa Ethiopia.

Gulu Municipality MP, Lyandro Komakech says the proposal by Uganda to host Bashir who was indicated by the International Crimes Court-ICC would cost Uganda heavily.

Earlier reports had indicated that Saudi Arabia had offered to host Bashir.

****

URN