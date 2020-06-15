Uganda Railways delays resumption of commuter train services

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Railways Corporation (URC) has halted the resumption of passenger train services due to the risks associated with the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although public transport resumed on June 4, Uganda Railways Corporation had stayed the resumption of the passenger train from Namanve, Bweyogerere, Namboole, Kireka, Nakawa and Kampala. They had planned to officially resume business on June 15.

Passenger train services were suspended on March 24, as the government announced measures to control the spread of coronavirus disease. Records show that 60,000 passengers had used the train in the month of February and 45,000 in March just before the lockdown.

Charles Kateeba, the Managing Director of Uganda Railways Corporation says that they have assessed the risk of resuming operations and concluded that the situation is still risky. He says they will still wait to see the trend the virus takes before they think of reopening.

“When you look at the number of passengers, they are too many and looking at how the virus spreads, we have considered it too risky to resume operations. ” Kateeba told URN. He added that as of now, they cannot point to a specific date for the resumption of operations for the passenger train.

With five coaches and a maximum capacity of 200 passengers, the train makes three trips to and from Kampala. But the corporation says that maintaining the two-meter social distance at the points of sale and in the coaches would be difficult to implement, yet it is one of the recommended measures to control the spread of coronavirus disease.

URC is also rooting for the expansion of the railway service partnership with Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), to cover all areas within the greater Kampala Metropolitan Area.

