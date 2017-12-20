Presidential term limits back, age limit lifted and 7 yrs for MPs

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Parliament on Wednesday voted to lift the term limits on the presidency, reinstated term limits in the Uganda constitution and extended the term of Members of Parliament from five to seven years.

The Constitution Amendment Bill 2017 passed into a second reading by 317 for and 97 against vote this afternoon, and roll call has started for a vote on the 3rd reading before it passes into an act of parliament tonight pending assent of the president of Uganda Yoweri Museveni.

All clauses in the proposed amendment were approved with minor adjustments.

First is the tenure of parliament to be extended from five to seven years. The MPs approved a 7-year term for Parliament and local government positions starting with ongoing term.

This was quickly followed by approval of article 102 (b), lifting the age limit of 75 for one to contest for presidency.

Finally the House reinstated the presidential terms in the constitution by passing clause 105 of the Bill. The clause states that, “A person shall not hold office as President for more than two terms.”

#PlenaryUg The Speaker @RebeccaKadaga suspends the House for 15 minutes to have MPs gather for a vote on the Third reading of the #AgeLimitBill. This is the final stage of the process of a Bill. — Parliament of Uganda (@Parliament_UG) December 20, 2017

Report on the Uganda Constitution Amendment(No.2) Bill, 2017 by The Independent Magazine on Scribd