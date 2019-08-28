Uganda Police start search for missing Nico Mao

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kampala Metropolitan police have launched a hunt for the missing son of Democratic Party president, Norbert Mao. Nicholas Mao reportedly went missing on Monday.

The Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango, says Nicholas left his father’s home and has since not returned home.

“We are investigating the disappearance of Mao Nicholas Hope aged 19 years, a student of Vienna College, son to Democratic Party President, Mr. Norbert Mao.

He left home on 26/8/2019 and he has not returned,” Onyango said.

Earlier, Mao shared the following statement:

I wish to confirm that today afternoon I made a report to the Uganda Police about my son Nicholas Hope Mao who left home in the company of a friend on Monday evening and has not returned since.

The friend he went with is unknown to us. His mother and I are contacting relatives and friends to find out where he could be. We have also contacted his other known friends and their family members but they haven’t seen him. His friends at Watoto Church North where he plays guitar in the church band also said they haven’t seen him or heard from him.

Nico, 19, successfully completed his A Levels at Vienna College in July and is on vacation. Unfortunately, his phone is off. I am very grateful to all those who have called and offered help in finding Nico. We are saddened that we cannot reach Nico but we continue to fervently pray that Nico will return home safely.