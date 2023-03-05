Uganda Police personnel honoured for service in Somalia

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Head of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), Ambassador Mohamed El-Amine Souef, commended the Uganda Police Force for their contribution to security and stability in Somalia.

Ambassador Souef made the remarks when he presented medals and certificates to a contingent of 160 Uganda Police Force personnel who have completed their tour of duty in Somalia.

He commended African countries for their continued support towards Somalia’s restoration of statehood after decades of civil strife.

“Thanks to the support, commitment and dedication of African leaders, the state of Somalia today is up,” Ambassador Souef said. “It is because of your commitment and contribution that Somalia has made tremendous progress to stabilise,” he told the outgoing police personnel.

The Acting ATMIS Police Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Lanre Ogunlowo, lauded the outgoing contingent for their distinguished service in providing escorts, securing strategic government installations, and conducting joint patrols with the Somali Police Force, among other duties.

“These officers alongside their counterparts from other police contributing countries – Ghana, Nigeria, and Sierra Leone, performed incredibly well and we hope that the incoming Uganda FPU-11 will take over with equal enthusiasm,” said DCP Ogunlowo.