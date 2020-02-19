Uganda Police ’11th Intake’ pick leaders, plan own SACCO

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A surviving group from Uganda Police Force’s 11th intake have regrouped, formed an investment group with an eye on forming their own SACCO.

Kakooza Savio Ntensibe, currently a lawyer at the Equal Opportunities Commission (EOC) was on Saturday 15th February, 2020 voted unanimously to be the very 1st Chairperson of the cohort, and tasked to improve on the welfare for the group, trace comrades across the country, who numbered over 1000 at their intake and upgrade to a Savings and Credit Cooperative Organizations.

At a re-union on Saturday at Wombo Restaurant in Kampala that attracted up to a dozen serving and retired officers from across the country, the 11th cohort discussed how to improve their welfare and agreed to elect an executive.

Tibbs Kiconco the deputy commander KMP North was elected deputy chairperson, Moses Mutabingwa – treasurer (Compliance Traffic) with the rest of the committee comprising Collins Mugisha (Compliance URA & Advocate), Florence Ekadu (In charge traffic Nateete).

“The essence of forming this association from the 11th intake is to remain together as a family and to improve on our welfare through helping each other in both good and bad times, and many strategies were laid down to see this through,” said Kakooza in his maiden speech. The re-union is going to be on annually.

This cohort shared memories of their training in 1996. They were trained by late SSP SSP Amgbu Gabriel and SSP Musoke Steven.

When this group upgrades to a SACCO, they will be looking at performing better than their mother Police Exodus Sacco for serving officers that has been under the spotlight since its inception in 2007 over mismanagement.