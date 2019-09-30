Uganda People’s Defence Forces dress code gazetted, warns about head gear

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The dress code for the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) has been gazetted.

“This development is a milestone in the long history of the UPDF,” said Brig. Richard Karemire, Spokesperson of the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces – (UPDF) and the Ministry of Defence & Veterans Affairs – (MODVA).

He added that, “The action was endorsed by the top organs of the army which also commended the dress committee for concluding the task assigned to it years back.”

In the notice, UPDF says ” the public is hereby informed that the marks, accessories, insignia, decorations and uniforms specified in the schedule to this notice are property of the State or classified stores and anyone found in unlawful possession, selling or dealing in them shall be prosecuted under the Uganda People’s Defence Forces Act, 2005.”

Updf Insignia and Uniforms in Uganda Gazette by The Independent Magazine on Scribd