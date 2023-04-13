Uganda Pentecostal University vice chancellor dies

Kabale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Professor John Ntambirweki the Vice Chancellor of Uganda Pentecostal University in Fort Portal has died.

Richard Baguma, University Public Relations Officer said that Ntambirweki died on Wednesday at Le Memorial Hospital in Kampala.

Baguma said that Ntambirweki has been ill for a long time and also missed the university graduation ceremony in March, where a new Chancellor was installed.

Ntambirweki who hails from Ibanda district was a former Senior Lecturer at Makerere University and a former Head of the Department of Law at Uganda Christian University. He has also been a Consultant at the law firm of Ntambirweki Kandeebe and Company Advocates.

He was also a renowned legal scholar globally providing legal advice to government agencies in many African countries and International organizations.

He also served as Chairman of the Board of Trustees for Advocates Coalition for Development and Environment (ACODE).

Ntambirweki founded Uganda Pentecostal University in 2001 as the Grotius School of Law and Professional Studies and has since been the Vice Chancellor.

In 2005, the Grotius School of Law was licensed by the National Council for Higher Education and named Uganda Pentecostal University.

