Uganda Pentecostal University gets new Vice Chancellor

Fort Portal, Uganda | THE IDEPENDENT | Pelucy Kabahuma has been appointed the new Vice Chancellor of Uganda Pentecostal University. Kabahuma replaces her husband Prof John Ntambirweki who died in April.

Kabahuma was unveiled on Thursday by Dr Nathan Karema the Chairperson University Council, at the University Main Campus in Mucwa, Fort Portal City. She has been Second Deputy Vice-Chancellor.

Dr. Karema said that the University Council appointed Kabahuma on merit because she possesses the required qualifications and experience. He argued that Kabahuma was able to run the university for a whole year in an acting capacity when Prof Ntambirweki was bedridden.

He said that her exceptional dedication to the growth and transformation of the University also inspired members of the Council to approve her for the position.

Pelucy holds a Master’s Degree in Education Management from Queens University Canada, a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Education from Makerere University, a Diploma in Education from Makerere University, and other short courses.

She has worked as the Executive Director of Uganda Women Support Organization-UWESO, Deputy Representative of UNICEF in South Sudan, and as a consultant at the World Bank.

Kabahuma said that her appointment was not based on her relationship with the proprietor of the university but on experience and dedication to serving the institution.

According to the Universities and Other Tertiary Institutions Act, 2001, the Vice Chancellor shall be appointed by the Chancellor on the recommendation of the University Council.

The Vice-Chancellor is responsible for the academic, administrative, and financial affairs of the University and in the absence of the Chancellor, presides at ceremonial assemblies of the University and confer degrees and other academic titles.

