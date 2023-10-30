Uganda Open champion Peace Kabasweka wins NCBA Golf Series

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Fresh from her recent victory at the Uganda Open, Peace Kabasweka secured another title Saturday when she won the latest NCBA Golf Series in Entebbe with a score of 76 gross.
John Basabosa won the men’s category with 77 gross and Harriet Kitaka took the women’s category with 83 gross, according to a statement from NCBA.
The event, was graced by Mark Muyobo, the CEO of NCBA. In his address, he extended his gratitude towards NCBA’s partners such as World Navi, UBL, ICEA, among others, for their continuous support.
“Golf to us is a way in which we get communities to play together and that’s why we sponsor. The winners have an opportunity to play in Sigona for the grand finale in December, fully sponsored by NCBA,” said Muyobo.
Serwano Walusimbi, the captain of Entebbe Golf Club, thanked golfers for participating in the NCBA golf series.
“It’s been a fun-filled day. We’ve seen several golfers aiming at the grand finale. Top four winners will be flown to Sigona for the NCBA grand finale in Nairobi,” he said, adding “We’ve had an interesting mode which was the yellow ball that is a moneyball and we are ready to award the winners of this ball.”
The inaugural golf series was launched in 2021 and continued for the 2nd year in 2022 by hosting 2 tournaments in Uganda and more than 15 in Kenya.
The golf series includes the Junior Golf Series tournaments in partnership with U.S. kids golf which sees over 300 junior golfers representing over 13 nationalities play to secure opportunities to play in the Rome classic tournament in Italy and the big five South African Tournament.
NCBA SERIES 2023
Overall Winner: Peace Kabasweka – 76 gross
Top Performers (Gross)
Men
Winner: John Basabosa – 77 gross
Runners-up: Twinemanzi Tumubwene – 81 gross
Ladies
Gross Winner: Harriet Kitaka – 83 gross
Gross Ruunners-up: Gloria Mbaguta – 84 gross
Top Performers (Nett)
Men
Winner: Henry Ssali – 62 nett
Ladies
Winner: Dorothy Nabirye – 64 nett
Other Categories
Staff Winner: Moses Mukiibi – 89 gross
Juniors Winner: Shaka Kariisa – 87 gross
NCBA Guest Winner: Rhoda Kimera – 70 nett
Winning Team
Robert Busingye
Richard Lutwama
Anne Abeja
Peace Kabasweka
Longest Drive
Men: Alexander Kasendwa
Ladies: Peace Kabasweka
Nearest to the pin
Men: Darhil Shah
Ladies: Edrea Kagombe