Uganda on full alert after Ebola case confirmed

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda’s Ministry of Health and the World Health Organisation (WHO) have confirmed a case of Ebola Virus Disease outbreak in Kasese.

The child was transferred to Bwera Ebola Treatment Unit for management and a confirmation was made today by the Uganda Virus Institute (UVRI). The child is under care and receiving supportive treatment at Bwera ETU, and contacts are being monitored.

Although there have been numerous previous alerts, this is the first confirmed case in Uganda during the Ebola outbreak on-going in neighbouring Democratic Republic of the Congo.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW