Uganda off to the Toyota Junior Golf World Cup 2023

Kampala, Uganda | PHILLIP CORRY | Uganda’s national junior team to the Toyota Junior Golf World Cup 2023 in Japan has been flagged off today at UGC Kitante. The Toyota Junior Golf World Cup is slated to start next week on Tuesday June 20, 2023.

Led by the Manager Sam Kacungira and Coach Flavia Namakula, the team leaves for early acclimatization. The rest of the Uganda Golf Union executives led by the President Moses Matsiko, will join them on Monday.

The Ugandan team has recently benefited from training at the Africa High Performance Program that was led by coach Michael Balderstone together with Mark from South Africa in May.

According to a statement from the Uganda Golf Union, the trip has been possible “with support from our strategic partners and sponsors, the National Council of Sports, the institution of government under the Ministry of Education and Sports and the media fraternity that has given us mileage in terms of visibility and promoting the game on all media platforms, including social media.”

Uganda and South Africa are the only two African countries represented at the Toyota Junior Golf World Cup 2023

The team has just returned from the Africa Region IV Championship played in Ethiopia, whee they finishing in second position. Officials say this is a clear indication that they are set for the challenge ahead.

“Participating in the Toyota Junior Golf World Cup presents enormous opportunities for our Juniors and good exposure to international presence, which will help further sharpen their skill level and enhance their competitiveness,” UGU said in a statement.